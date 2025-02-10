Teddy Day 2025: 10 wishes, messages, quotes and images to send today

Lifestyle
Life becomes beautiful with a friend like a teddy, every day becomes soft and cute like a teddy. Happy Teddy Day!
The teddy of your memories is always with me, whether you are in my arms or not, your feeling remains. Happy Teddy Day, My Love!
Your heart is as soft as a teddy, which everyone loves, you take away every sorrow with love, your heart is very lovely. Happy Teddy Day!
To lessen the feeling of you being away, send something like yourself, which reduces your absence, we sleep hugging a teddy bear and cry missing you.
All my nights would be beautiful, if you were in my arms instead of a teddy bear.
A teddy bear has come out of the treasure chest of memories today, we are sending this dear to you, if you like it, take it in your arms, and take us near you
Whenever you feel lonely, keep this teddy of mine close, connect my memories with it. Happy Teddy Day!
The fragrance of roses, the feeling of love, the softness of a teddy, and your company is special. Happy Teddy Day, Sweetheart!
You are the teddy bear of my life, which is impossible to live without. When you are near, the heart feels a different feeling.
Teddy-Teddy come closer, bring them along too, we have been sitting alone since long, remind them of us.
Regulate blood sugar naturally with bitter gourd juice; Read on
PHOTOS: Parineeti Chopra’s indo-western dress ideas for weddings
Priyanka Chopra-inspired Swarovski Crystal lehenga designs for wedding
Papaya Benefits for Weight Loss: Reduce belly fat naturally