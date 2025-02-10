Lifestyle

Regulate blood sugar naturally with bitter gourd juice; Read on

Image credits: Getty

Why is Blood Sugar Control Important?

Controlling blood sugar is crucial for individuals with diabetes. Uncontrolled sugar levels can increase the risk of heart disease, kidney problems, and neuropathy.

Image credits: Getty

Lower Blood Sugar Through Diet

Doctors and nutrition experts recommend controlling blood sugar through diet. Let's learn about it.

Image credits: Getty

Bitter Gourd: A Remedy for Diabetes

Bitter gourd is a boon for people with diabetes. Its juice has insulin-like effects and controls sugar levels.

Image credits: Getty

Helps Balance Blood Sugar

Active compounds in bitter gourd, such as charantin and momordicin, help balance blood sugar.

Image credits: Pixabay

Benefits of Bitter Gourd Juice

Bitter gourd is a good source of nutrients like vitamin A, vitamin C, iron, folate, and zinc.

Image credits: Pixabay

Bitter Gourd Boosts Immunity

Rich in antioxidants, bitter gourd reduces free radicals and boosts immunity.

Image credits: Getty

Bitter Gourd Controls Appetite

Bitter gourd helps reduce cravings, curbing unhealthy eating habits in diabetes.

Image credits: Pixabay

How to Make Bitter Gourd Juice?

Wash and chop a fresh bitter gourd, removing seeds. Chop a cucumber. Blend both with half a glass of water. Strain and drink immediately.

Image credits: Getty

See Results in 2 Weeks

Drinking bitter gourd and cucumber juice daily on an empty stomach can significantly control blood sugar within two weeks.

Image credits: Pixabay

PHOTOS: Parineeti Chopra’s indo-western dress ideas for weddings

Priyanka Chopra-inspired Swarovski Crystal lehenga designs for wedding

Papaya Benefits for Weight Loss: Reduce belly fat naturally

Chocolate Day 2025: 10 wishes, quotes, images to share with loved ones