Regulate blood sugar naturally with bitter gourd juice; Read on

Lifestyle
Controlling blood sugar is crucial for individuals with diabetes. Uncontrolled sugar levels can increase the risk of heart disease, kidney problems, and neuropathy.
Doctors and nutrition experts recommend controlling blood sugar through diet. Let's learn about it.
Bitter gourd is a boon for people with diabetes. Its juice has insulin-like effects and controls sugar levels.
Active compounds in bitter gourd, such as charantin and momordicin, help balance blood sugar.
Bitter gourd is a good source of nutrients like vitamin A, vitamin C, iron, folate, and zinc.
Rich in antioxidants, bitter gourd reduces free radicals and boosts immunity.
Bitter gourd helps reduce cravings, curbing unhealthy eating habits in diabetes.
Wash and chop a fresh bitter gourd, removing seeds. Chop a cucumber. Blend both with half a glass of water. Strain and drink immediately.
Drinking bitter gourd and cucumber juice daily on an empty stomach can significantly control blood sugar within two weeks.
