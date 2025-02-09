PHOTOS: Parineeti Chopra’s indo-western dress ideas for weddings

Lifestyle
Parineeti Chopra's Indo-Western look at Priyanka Chopra's brother's wedding. She wore a red crop jacket with a skirt, heavy choker, and bangles.
Parineeti's draped skirt with a cape and statement jewelry. Recreate this look for an engagement function.
Floor-length dresses with embroidery work are trending. Parineeti's black dress looks classy.
Parineeti's off-shoulder red sequin dress enhances her beauty. Perfect for a wedding function.
Fashionable embroidered co-ord sets are a stylish alternative to sarees and suits.
Try a matching sharara set with a jacket and jewelry for a stylish look.
