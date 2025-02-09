Lifestyle

PHOTOS: Parineeti Chopra’s indo-western dress ideas for weddings

Parineeti Chopra in Red Jacket-Skirt

Parineeti Chopra's Indo-Western look at Priyanka Chopra's brother's wedding. She wore a red crop jacket with a skirt, heavy choker, and bangles.

Draped Skirt with Cape

Parineeti's draped skirt with a cape and statement jewelry. Recreate this look for an engagement function.

Floor-Length Embroidered Dress

Floor-length dresses with embroidery work are trending. Parineeti's black dress looks classy.

Off-Shoulder Sequin Dress

Parineeti's off-shoulder red sequin dress enhances her beauty. Perfect for a wedding function.

Embroidered Co-ord Set

Fashionable embroidered co-ord sets are a stylish alternative to sarees and suits.

Matching Sharara Set with Jacket

Try a matching sharara set with a jacket and jewelry for a stylish look.

