7 stunning saree designs inspired by Tara Sutaria

Royal Red Silk Saree

Tara looks royal in a red silk saree. The golden border complements the saree. She creates a fusion look by pairing it with a tube blouse.

Classic White Saree Look

Tara Sutaria looks stunning in a white saree. The combination of silver jewelry and minimal makeup gives her a royal and elegant look. You can also try this look.

Light Blue Satin Saree

The actress wears a satin saree with a deep-neck tube blouse, creating a glamorous look. You can try this look for a cocktail party.

Pink Organza Saree

Tara Sutaria pairs a light pink organza saree with a silver sequined blouse. She completes the look with a round neck and a choker necklace.

Silver Sequin Saree

Tara Sutaria looks gorgeous in a silver sequined saree. She completes her look with a gray bralette blouse. You can wear this type of saree to a party.

Cream Textured Saree

Tara looks elegant in a cream-colored textured saree with a golden border. She has paired it with a beautiful necklace. You can steal this look for a wedding or Chhath Puja.

Orange Saree with Net Blouse

Tara wears an orange saree with a full-sleeved net blouse. You can recreate this saree look for any occasion.

