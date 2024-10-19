7 stunning saree designs inspired by Tara Sutaria

Lifestyle
Tara looks royal in a red silk saree. The golden border complements the saree. She creates a fusion look by pairing it with a tube blouse.
Tara Sutaria looks stunning in a white saree. The combination of silver jewelry and minimal makeup gives her a royal and elegant look. You can also try this look.
The actress wears a satin saree with a deep-neck tube blouse, creating a glamorous look. You can try this look for a cocktail party.
Tara Sutaria pairs a light pink organza saree with a silver sequined blouse. She completes the look with a round neck and a choker necklace.
Tara Sutaria looks gorgeous in a silver sequined saree. She completes her look with a gray bralette blouse. You can wear this type of saree to a party.
Tara looks elegant in a cream-colored textured saree with a golden border. She has paired it with a beautiful necklace. You can steal this look for a wedding or Chhath Puja.
Tara wears an orange saree with a full-sleeved net blouse. You can recreate this saree look for any occasion.