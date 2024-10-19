Lifestyle

Karwa Chauth saree ideas inspired by Shilpa Shetty’s elegant looks

Try Shilpa Shetty's saree style this Karwa Chauth for a stylish look. Copy these styles and steal the show.

1. Shilpa Shetty's Red Frill Saree

For a different look this Karwa Chauth, you can wear a red saree with a golden border and frills like Shilpa Shetty. All eyes will be on you.

2. Look Slim Like Shilpa Shetty

If you want to look slim on Karwa Chauth, you can wear a lightweight silk saree like Shilpa Shetty. This will give you a classy look.

3. Try Shilpa Shetty's Silk Saree

If you are in the mood to stand out at the Karwa Chauth gathering, you should wear a saree with a heavy border like Shilpa Shetty.

4. Shilpa Shetty's Multi-Color Saree

You can outshine your friends on Karwa Chauth by wearing a multi-color saree like Shilpa Shetty. Red, green, and blue will look amazing.

5. Get an Elegant Look in Chanderi

A Chanderi saree with a golden border like Shilpa Shetty's will give you a different and elegant look for Karwa Chauth. The saree adorned with golden booties is beautiful.

6. Perfect Traditional Look Like Shilpa

If you want a traditional look this Karwa Chauth, there are options for that too. You can wear a red and gold heavy saree like Shilpa Shetty.

7. Glamorous Look Like Shilpa Shetty

If you're not in the mood to wear something too heavy on Karwa Chauth, there's a great option. You can wear a lightweight saree with a thin border like Shilpa Shetty.

