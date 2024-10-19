Karwa Chauth saree ideas inspired by Shilpa Shetty’s elegant looks

Lifestyle
Try Shilpa Shetty's saree style this Karwa Chauth for a stylish look. Copy these styles and steal the show.
For a different look this Karwa Chauth, you can wear a red saree with a golden border and frills like Shilpa Shetty. All eyes will be on you.
If you want to look slim on Karwa Chauth, you can wear a lightweight silk saree like Shilpa Shetty. This will give you a classy look.
If you are in the mood to stand out at the Karwa Chauth gathering, you should wear a saree with a heavy border like Shilpa Shetty.
You can outshine your friends on Karwa Chauth by wearing a multi-color saree like Shilpa Shetty. Red, green, and blue will look amazing.
A Chanderi saree with a golden border like Shilpa Shetty's will give you a different and elegant look for Karwa Chauth. The saree adorned with golden booties is beautiful.
If you want a traditional look this Karwa Chauth, there are options for that too. You can wear a red and gold heavy saree like Shilpa Shetty.
If you're not in the mood to wear something too heavy on Karwa Chauth, there's a great option. You can wear a lightweight saree with a thin border like Shilpa Shetty.