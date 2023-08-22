Lifestyle

Tamatar Chaat to Kachori Sabzi: 7 popular street foods in Varanasi

Tamatar chaat is made with onions, tomatoes, and potatoes mixed with spices and topped off with crispy deep-fried crispies. Here are 7 popular street foods in Varanasi.

Dahi Puri

Dahi Puri uses cracked crispy hollow balls filled with yoghurt, chutney, spices, onions and coriander.

Rabri Jalebi

Rabri jalebi is a popular Indian dessert with deep-fried maida flour sweet spirals dipped in chilled condensed milk.

Thandai

Thandai is a traditional Indian drink made with milk, sugar, cardamom, saffron, almonds, rose petals and more.

Samosa

Samosa is a fried pastry stuffed with spiced potatoes, peas, chicken and others.

Baati Chokha

Baati is a circular fried dough ball stuffed with chana dal and spices, served with chokha made of mashed potatoes, tomatoes or eggplant.

Kachori Sabzi

Kachori sabzi consists of ‘kachori’, usually stuffed with veggies like lentils, mung beans or peas, enjoyed with spicy sabzi.

