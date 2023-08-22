7 nutrient-rich foods for clear and glowing skin

Lifestyle
Tomatoes are a great source of lycopene, an antioxidant that helps protect your skin from sun damage and supports overall skin health.
Avocado is packed with healthy fats that moisturize and nourish your skin. It also contains vitamins E and C, which promote collagen production and fight oxidative stress.
Nuts like almonds and walnuts, as well as seeds, provide essential nutrients. These nutrients play a vital role in maintaining skin health and promoting a clear complexion.
Berries like blueberries, strawberries, and raspberries are bursting with antioxidants that protect your skin from damage caused by free radicals.
Sweet potatoes are rich in beta-carotene, which the body converts into vitamin A. Vitamin A is essential for skin cell turnover and a healthy complexion.
Leafy greens such as spinach, kale, and Swiss chard are loaded with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants that help fight inflammation and support collagen production.
Citrus fruits like oranges, lemons, and grapefruits are high in vitamin C, a powerful antioxidant that aids in collagen synthesis and protects the skin from UV damage.