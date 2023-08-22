Lifestyle

Moon: 7 fascinating lunar facts which will leave you Moonstruck

Discover Moon's secrets: Moonquakes, maria, Apollo relics, extreme temps, water ice, tidal locking, impact craters intrigue us all

Image credits: Getty

Lunar maria

The dark, flat regions on the Moon's surface. These areas were once thought to be oceans, but they are actually ancient volcanic plains formed by lava flows billions of years ago

Image credits: Getty

Moonquakes

The Moon experiences seismic activity, known as moonquakes, caused by the gravitational interactions between Earth and Moon, and the cooling and contracting of the Moon's interior

Image credits: Getty

Lunar Water Ice

Water ice has been discovered at its poles, especially within permanently shadowed craters which are shielded from the Sun's direct rays and are cold enough to trap water molecules

Image credits: Getty

Impact Craters

These craters were formed by the impacts of asteroids, comets, and other celestial bodies over billions of years. The South Pole-Aitken Basin, the largest spans over 2,500 kms

Image credits: Getty

Footprints and Artifacts

The Apollo missions left behind artifacts on surface, including footprints, equipment, and lunar rovers. As there is no atmosphere, these items remain remarkably preserved

Image credits: Getty

Extreme Temperatures

The Moon experiences extreme temperature variations due to its lack of atmosphere. Temperatures can reach up to 127 degrees Celsius while at night, they can be -173 degrees Celsius 

Image credits: Getty

Tidal Locking

The Moon is tidally locked to Earth, meaning it always shows the same face to our planet, because the gravitational forces have caused rotational and orbital periods to synchronize

Image credits: Getty
