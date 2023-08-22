Cactus to sago palm: 7 plants to avoid in the bedroom

Lifestyle
Plants are a great addition to our bedrooms for a healthy environment and an aesthetic uplift. But there are certain plants which should not be on the list.
Cacti should be avoided in the bedroom due to their unique water-storing adaptation. They release carbon dioxide at night rather than oxygen.
Bonsai trees require specific care and lighting conditions that might not be suitable for most bedrooms. Careful pruning and precise watering is often needed.
They have the potential to attract pests like aphids and whiteflies, which can disrupt the indoor environment. The shedding of cotton fibres contributes to dust accumulation.
It can release allergens that may compromise indoor air quality and trigger breathing difficulties. Allergy problems get easily triggered along with respiratory difficulties.
These plants contain harmful compounds that can be dangerous if ingested, especially for children or pets. Keeping them in the bedroom poses a big risk.
This castor oil plant should be out of the bedroom due to its highly toxic nature. The compound ricin in it is a poison which can cause fatal problems to the body.
Boston Ferns require high humidity levels to thrive which can lead to mold growth in indoor spaces. Their dropped leaves and spores can trigger allergic reactions.