Lifestyle

Blessings of Lord Shiva will be received by naming the son like this

Rudra

A name of Lord Shiva, the roarer, the one who makes the enemy cry.

Ashutosh

One who gets pleased quickly.

Neel

Lord Shiva is also known as Neelkanth, so you can name your son Neel, which is the color of the sky.

Ekaksh

Lord Shiva had three eyes, one of which always remains closed and only opens when he is angry. This name of Bhole Baba is also modern.

Anant

Anant means infinite, unlimited, immense, or countless. The son can be named Anant.

Shivansh

A part of Shiva is called Shivansh. The name Shivansh for a son is like the blessing of Lord Bholenath.

Anirudh

Willing, invincible, or unconquerable. The name Anirudh can be started with the letter A for the son.

Pushkar

A reservoir, pond, sky, or heaven is called Pushkar. Your little prince can be given the lovely name Pushkar.

