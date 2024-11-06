Chhath Puja 2024: Why women put sindoor from nose to forehead? Read on

Lifestyle
The biggest festival celebrated after Diwali is Chhath Mahaparv. The festival is celebrated for the happiness, prosperity, and peace of the house
Chhath is the biggest festival of Bihar. Chhath Mahaparv is celebrated for 4 days. It started on November 5th
During Chhath Puja, married women apply sindoor from nose to forehead. Let's find out the reason behind this tradition
In Chhath Mahaparv, women apply sindoor from nose to forehead during the puja. It is believed that the long line of sindoor symbolizes the wish for a long life for their husbands
Another belief is that women apply orange sindoor on Chhath because this color symbolizes the redness of the Sun God and its ever-shining nature
Chhath Mahaparv began on November 5th with Nahay-Khay, which involves cleaning the house and eating pure vegetarian food
The second day of Chhath is Kharna, which involves Nirjala fast, eating jaggery kheer, roti, fruits in evening. On the third day, offerings are made to the Sun God in the evening
On the last day of Chhath, Usha Arghya is performed, where women offer Arghya to the rising sun before sunrise. Prayers are offered to Chhathi Maiya for peace and prosperity