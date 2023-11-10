Lifestyle

Switzerland to Norway: 7 European countries you should visit in Winter

Switzerland's alpine charm to Norway's Northern Lights, visit these 7 countries to enjoy Europe at it's winter best

Germany

Cities like Nuremberg and Munich are especially enchanting during the winter season

Switzerland

Enjoy skiing in the Swiss Alps, explore charming villages like Zermatt, and take a scenic train ride on the Glacier Express

Iceland

Explore glaciers, hot springs, and ice caves. The longer nights increase your chances of seeing the Northern Lights

France

Winter beauty of the French countryside is unparalleled

Norway

Norway's winter landscapes are breathtaking, especially in places like Tromsø, where you can chase the Northern Lights

Austria

Austria is magical during winter months, Hallstat nestled amidst the Alps seem right out of a fantasy-land

Finland

Explore the stunning landscapes of Lapland. You can witness the Northern Lights, go dog sledding, and even meet Santa Claus in Rovaniemi

