Samosa to Cheese Balls: 7 popular finger foods on Diwali 2023

Samosa are deep-fried pastries filled with spiced potatoes and peas, are a classic favourite. Here are seven popular finger foods on Diwali 2023.

Image credits: Image: Freepik

Pani Puri

Pani Puri is made with deep-fried shells of dough filled with boiled potato, chana (chickpeas), masala and spices.

Aloo Tikki Chaat

Aloo tikki chaat seasoned with spices often served with chutneys, is a popular finger food for Diwali.

Pakoras

Pakoras get made with a spicy besan batter with veggies like onion, eggplant, potato, cauliflower and paneer.

Kebabs

Kebabs, like Seekh, Shami, and Galouti made with either chicken, paneer, veggies or minced mutton, are usually served with naan or rumali roti.

Aloo Sandwich

Toasted bread with butter, chutneys and spicy aloo masala filling, the Aloo sandwich is a popular finger food for Diwali.

Cheese Balls

Deep-fried balls made from cheese, herbs, and spices are popular finger food on Diwali.

