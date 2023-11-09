Lifestyle

Stonehenge to Great Pyramids: 7 mysterious ancient monuments

Mysterious ancient monuments like Stonehenge, Easter Island Moai, Great Pyramids, Teotihuacán, Göbekli Tepe, Nazca Lines, and Rapa Iti Moai continue to baffle enthusiasts even now

Stonehenge, England

Stonehenge is one of the most famous prehistoric monuments in the world. This circle of massive standing stones in Wiltshire, England, dates back to around 3100 BC

Göbekli Tepe, Turkey

Located in southeastern Turkey, Göbekli Tepe is an archaeological site that dates back to around 9600 BC, making it one of the oldest known religious structures in the world

The Moai of Rapa Iti, French Polynesia

These statues, known as Moai of Rapa Iti, are much smaller and more primitive in design than their Easter Island counterparts, reason of creation is still unknown

The Nazca Lines, Peru

It's a series of geoglyphs etched into the desert floor of southern Peru, reason of creation unknown

Easter Island Moai, Chile

These statues were carved from compressed volcanic ash and stand on stone platforms around the island

The Great Pyramids of Giza, Egypt

Built during the Fourth Dynasty of the Old Kingdom of Egypt, around 2600 BC, the pyramids of Giza are some of the most iconic and mysterious ancient monuments in the world

