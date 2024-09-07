Lifestyle

Puchka to Jhal Muri-Here are 7 popular street foods in Kolkata

Here are the top 7 must-taste street foods in Kolkata. Keep reading to learn more.

Puchka

Kolkata’s version of pani puri with tangy tamarind water.

Kathi Rolls

Paratha is filled with spicy meat or veggies and sauces.

Ghugni Chaat

Spiced yellow peas curry served with onions and chillies.

Jhal Muri

Puffed rice mixed with mustard oil, spices, and peanuts.

Mughlai Paratha

Stuffed paratha with minced meat, egg, and spices.

Telebhaja

Various deep-fried snacks like begun (fried eggplant) and also chop (potato fritter).

Chop

Deep-fried fritters made from vegetables or meat, often served with chutney.

