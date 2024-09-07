Omega 3 Rich Foods for Vegetarians

Lifestyle
Fish is considered the best source of omega 3 fatty acids. But let's get acquainted with the foods that vegetarians should eat to get omega acids.
Chia seeds contain omega 3 fatty acids, fiber, calcium, iron, protein, antioxidants, etc.
Flax seeds are an excellent source of omega 3 fatty acids. They are also rich in fiber, magnesium, etc.
Walnuts are a nut that is rich in omega 3 fatty acids. So you can include them in your diet.
It is also good to eat leafy greens like spinach which contain omega 3 fatty acids.
You can also eat these which contain omega 3 fatty acids.
Avocado also contains omega 3 fatty acids.