Lifestyle
Huma Qureshi has tied half her hair with a knot band. You can make your hair beautiful by tying it with a colorful band.
If the hair is a little long, then give it a wavy look. If the hair is dry, then you can make it soft and silky by applying serum.
If the hair is short and you don't feel like opening it, then you can style the hair beautifully by making an uplifted bun.
In Eid, you can make yourself look beautiful not only with a beautiful suit but also by applying stylish flowers in your hair. Decorate the messy ponytail with gajra.
Huma Qureshi's hair is long, she has converted wavy hair into an uplifted hair style. You can also adopt such a look.
The fashion of making long braids in hair is not today's but years old. But even today, there is tremendous craze for braid hairstyle among people.
Get Isha Malviya's Look: 7 Stunning Sarees to Steal the Show
Affordable Eid Black Lehenga: Celebrity Inspired Looks Under Rs 1500
Forget Simplicity: Wear Bralette & Backless Blouses Like Mahira Sharma
Chaitra Navratri 2025: 8 Days, Maa Durga Arrives on Elephant