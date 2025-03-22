Lifestyle

Round face will look like a moon! Choose hairstyle from Huma

Apply ribbon band in hair

Huma Qureshi has tied half her hair with a knot band. You can make your hair beautiful by tying it with a colorful band.

Wavy hairstyle

If the hair is a little long, then give it a wavy look. If the hair is dry, then you can make it soft and silky by applying serum.

Make a low updo with a suit

If the hair is short and you don't feel like opening it, then you can style the hair beautifully by making an uplifted bun. 

Apply flower in messy ponytail

In Eid, you can make yourself look beautiful not only with a beautiful suit but also by applying stylish flowers in your hair. Decorate the messy ponytail with gajra.

Uplift ponytail hairstyle

Huma Qureshi's hair is long, she has converted wavy hair into an uplifted hair style. You can also adopt such a look.

Long braid will look amazing

The fashion of making long braids in hair is not today's but years old. But even today, there is tremendous craze for braid hairstyle among people.

