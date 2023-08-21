Lifestyle

Sunflower seeds to Walnuts: 7 foods that boost fertility

Sunflower seeds to walnuts are 7 fertility-boosting foods. Packed with vital nutrients like vitamin E, omega-3s, and folate, they enhance reproductive health, hormone balance

Sunflower seeds

Packed with vitamin E and zinc, support reproductive health by promoting healthy cell division and hormone balance. These nutrients aid in the production of quality eggs and sperm

Egg Yolk

Egg yolks are a source of choline, a nutrient crucial for fetal brain development. They also provide vitamin D and antioxidants that support reproductive health

Quinoa

High in protein and fiber, quinoa helps regulate blood sugar levels, promoting stable hormone production, rich nutrient profile supports reproductive health and ovulation in women

Walnuts

Rich in omega-3 fatty acids and antioxidants, walnuts improve blood flow and boost sperm quality. They also provide essential nutrients that enhance overall reproductive function

Asparagus

Contains high levels of folate, which aids in DNA synthesis and promotes healthy cell division. It's also a source of vitamin C, which supports sperm motility and egg health

Legumes

Rich in plant-based protein and iron, legumes help regulate menstrual cycles and provide essential nutrients for reproductive health. Folate and zinc in legumes are great

Avocadoes

Abundant in monounsaturated fats and vitamin E, avocados support hormone production and enhance cellular health, benefiting both male and female fertility

