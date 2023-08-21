Lifestyle

Momos to Dal Bhat: 6 popular foods in Nepal

Steamed Momos with veggies, chicken, and meat are a staple food in Nepal, enjoyed with red schezwan chutney. Here are 6 popular foods in Nepal.

Newari Khaja

Newari Khaja comprises baji (beaten rice), achar, chhoyela, egg, soybeans, bara, Aalu Tama, and chhyang (rice beer).
 

Thukpa

A meat-lover’s street staple, thukpa is a spicy soup with noodles, meat and veggies.

Aloo Chop

Aloo chop is a popular food in Nepal made with mashed potato, onions, green peppers, spices and one chilli.

Pani Puri

Pani Puri is made and prepped with deep-fried shells of dough filled with boiled potato, chana (chickpeas), masala and spices.

Dal Bhat

In Dal Bhat, rice is relished and enjoyed with spicy dal and side dishes like meat, vegetables, curd, and pickles.

