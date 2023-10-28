Lifestyle

Sunday Delight: 7 simple steps to bake oven-free homemade pizza

Who says you need an oven to enjoy homemade pizza? Here's how to make mouthwatering pizza without one.

Image credits: Pexels

Prepping and Rolling the Dough

Knead your pizza dough thoroughly; ensure it's pliable and elastic. Use a rolling pin to flatten the dough into your desired thickness.

Image credits: Pexels

Pan Choice and Preheating

Choose a non stick or cast iron pan for a stove-top cooking of pizza. Heat the pan over medium-high heat for a few minutes to ensure it's hot.

Image credits: Pexels

Oil-Up

Add a drizzle of olive oil to the pan to prevent sticking and for a crispier crust.

Image credits: Pexels

Lay the Dough

Carefully place your dough in the hot pan and cook it for 2-3 minutes until it puffs up.

Image credits: Pexels

Flip, Top and Cover It

Flip the dough and quickly add your sauce, cheese, and desired toppings. Cover the pan with a lid or foil to trap heat and help the cheese melt.

Image credits: Pexels

Cook Low - Slow and Check the Bottom

Reduce heat to low and cook for 10-15 minutes until the crust is golden. Lift the pizza gently to ensure the bottom is crispy and browned.

Image credits: Pexels

Serve Hot

Remove from the pan, let it cool briefly, slice, and enjoy your stovetop pizza!

Image credits: Pexels
