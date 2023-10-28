Lifestyle

Kerala Day 2023: 7 best budget-friendly restaurants in Kerala

Dhe Puttu, Kozhikode:

Specializing in the iconic Kerala dish, puttu, Dhe Puttu offers a wide range of creative and traditional puttu preparations.

Ginger House Museum Restaurant, Mattancherry:

This unique restaurant is located within a museum and serves a variety of traditional Kerala dishes, including seafood and vegetarian options.
 

Fort House Restaurant, Fort Kochi:

Known for its seafood, Fort House Restaurant is located by the water and provides a scenic dining experience with a menu filled with delicious coastal dishes.
 

Kottayam Pushpa, Kottayam:

A popular restaurant in Kottayam, Kottayam Pushpa offers a variety of South Indian and Kerala dishes in a pleasant atmosphere.

Paragon Restaurant, Kozhikode

 A legendary eatery famous for its Malabari cuisine, including biryanis, seafood, and traditional Kerala dishes.
 

Saravana Bhavan, Kochi:

Part of a renowned South Indian chain, Saravana Bhavan offers authentic vegetarian South Indian dishes, including dosas, idlis, and thalis.

Kashi Art Cafe, Fort Kochi:

A popular spot for both art and food lovers, Kashi Art Cafe serves a mix of international and Indian cuisine in a charming setting.
 

