6 easy steps to make natural soaps at home

Lifestyle
Assemble a soap base, fragrance or essential oils, colorants, and molds. You can find soap bases in various options like glycerin, shea butter, or goat's milk.
Cut the soap base into small cubes for even melting. Use a microwave or a double boiler to melt the cubes gently. Stir occasionally.
Once melted, add your choice of fragrance oils and colorants. Mix thoroughly to distribute them evenly.
Pour the liquid soap into your chosen molds. Silicone molds work well for this purpose.
Allow the soap to cool and harden for a few hours.
Once set, remove the soap from the molds, and it's ready for use.