6 easy steps to make natural soaps at home

Gather supplies

Assemble a soap base, fragrance or essential oils, colorants, and molds. You can find soap bases in various options like glycerin, shea butter, or goat's milk.

Cutting and Melting

Cut the soap base into small cubes for even melting. Use a microwave or a double boiler to melt the cubes gently. Stir occasionally.

Adding Fragrance and Colour

Once melted, add your choice of fragrance oils and colorants. Mix thoroughly to distribute them evenly.

Pouring into Molds

Pour the liquid soap into your chosen molds. Silicone molds work well for this purpose.

Cooling and Hardening

Allow the soap to cool and harden for a few hours.

Unmolding and Using

Once set, remove the soap from the molds, and it's ready for use.

