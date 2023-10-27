Lifestyle

Kerala Day 2023 : 7 dance forms of God's Own Country

Oppana

Oppana is a traditional Muslim dance form performed during weddings and other festive occasions.

Thiruvathira

Thiruvathira Kali is a graceful folk dance form traditionally performed by women during the Thiruvathira festival, which celebrates marital happiness

Theyyam:

Theyyam is a vibrant and folk dance form of Kerala, primarily practiced in the Malabar region

Kathakali

Kathakali is one of the most well-known classical dance forms of Kerala.

Mohiniyattam:

Mohiniyattam is a classical dance form that is characterized by its graceful and fluid movements.

Koodiyattam:

Koodiyattam is a traditional Sanskrit theater form that originated in Kerala and is recognized as one of the oldest theater traditions in the world.

