Kerala Day 2023 : 7 dance forms of God's Own Country

Oppana is a traditional Muslim dance form performed during weddings and other festive occasions.
Thiruvathira Kali is a graceful folk dance form traditionally performed by women during the Thiruvathira festival, which celebrates marital happiness
Theyyam is a vibrant and folk dance form of Kerala, primarily practiced in the Malabar region
Kathakali is one of the most well-known classical dance forms of Kerala.
Mohiniyattam is a classical dance form that is characterized by its graceful and fluid movements.
Koodiyattam is a traditional Sanskrit theater form that originated in Kerala and is recognized as one of the oldest theater traditions in the world.