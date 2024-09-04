Lifestyle

Afghanistan to Congo: 7 UNHAPPIEST countries in the World

Countries like Afghanistan, Lebanon, Lesotho, Sierra Leone, Congo, Zimbabwe rank among the world's unhappiest, grappling with economic, political, and social challenges

Image credits: Pixabay

Afghanistan

Afghanistan is plagued by decades of war, political instability, and poverty. The ongoing conflict, poor governance, and lack of basic services have left millions in despair

Image credits: Pixabay

Lebanon

Lebanon faces economic collapse, political corruption, social unrest. A severe financial crisis, compounded by political instability, has led to widespread poverty, unemployment
 

Image credits: Pixabay

Lesotho

Lesotho struggles with poverty, HIV/AIDS, and unemployment. The small, landlocked country in Southern Africa has a fragile economy, heavily dependent on remittances

Image credits: Pixabay

Sierra Leone

Sierra Leone, recovering from brutal civil war, faces challenges such as poverty, corruption, weak infrastructure. The Ebola epidemic further strained already fragile healthcare

Image credits: Pixabay

Congo (DRC)

The Democratic Republic of Congo is marred by conflict, poverty, and human rights abuses. Decades of violence, especially in the eastern regions, have caused massive displacement

Image credits: Pixabay

Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe's economic collapse, political repression, and social unrest contribute to widespread unhappiness. Hyperinflation is rampant

Image credits: Pixabay

Botswana

Despite relative stability, Botswana struggles with social issues such as income inequality, high unemployment. The country's heavy reliance on diamond mining left it vulnerable

Image credits: Pixabay
Find Next One