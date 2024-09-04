Afghanistan to Congo: 7 UNHAPPIEST countries in the World

Lifestyle
Countries like Afghanistan, Lebanon, Lesotho, Sierra Leone, Congo, Zimbabwe rank among the world's unhappiest, grappling with economic, political, and social challenges
Afghanistan is plagued by decades of war, political instability, and poverty. The ongoing conflict, poor governance, and lack of basic services have left millions in despair
Lebanon faces economic collapse, political corruption, social unrest. A severe financial crisis, compounded by political instability, has led to widespread poverty, unemployment
Lesotho struggles with poverty, HIV/AIDS, and unemployment. The small, landlocked country in Southern Africa has a fragile economy, heavily dependent on remittances
Sierra Leone, recovering from brutal civil war, faces challenges such as poverty, corruption, weak infrastructure. The Ebola epidemic further strained already fragile healthcare
The Democratic Republic of Congo is marred by conflict, poverty, and human rights abuses. Decades of violence, especially in the eastern regions, have caused massive displacement
Zimbabwe's economic collapse, political repression, and social unrest contribute to widespread unhappiness. Hyperinflation is rampant
Despite relative stability, Botswana struggles with social issues such as income inequality, high unemployment. The country's heavy reliance on diamond mining left it vulnerable