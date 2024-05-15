Summer Fun! Rose to Pistachio: 5 Kulfis you should not miss

Lifestyle
Dive into a world of frozen bliss! Explore five tantalizing Kulfi recipes—from classic Malai to exotic Mango. Let's savor the sweetness together
Mix milk, condensed milk, rose syrup, cardamom, and crushed rose petals. Freeze in molds, serve with a sprinkle of more rose petals
Blend ripe mangoes with condensed milk, cream, and cardamom. Pour into molds, freeze until set. Enjoy the tropical twist
Simmer full-fat milk till reduced, add sugar, cardamom, saffron, and chopped nuts. Freeze in molds, serve garnished with more nuts
Heat milk, add condensed milk, cocoa powder, sugar, and vanilla essence. Freeze in molds, indulge in creamy chocolate delight
Boil milk, add condensed milk, pistachio paste, cardamom, and saffron. Freeze in molds, garnish with chopped pistachios