Summer Fun! Rose to Pistachio: 5 Kulfis you should not miss

Dive into a world of frozen bliss! Explore five tantalizing Kulfi recipes—from classic Malai to exotic Mango. Let's savor the sweetness together

Image credits: Freepik

Rose Kulfi

Mix milk, condensed milk, rose syrup, cardamom, and crushed rose petals. Freeze in molds, serve with a sprinkle of more rose petals

Image credits: Freepik

Mango Kulfi

Blend ripe mangoes with condensed milk, cream, and cardamom. Pour into molds, freeze until set. Enjoy the tropical twist

Image credits: Freepik

Traditional Malai Kulfi

Simmer full-fat milk till reduced, add sugar, cardamom, saffron, and chopped nuts. Freeze in molds, serve garnished with more nuts

Image credits: Pixabay

Chocolate Kulfi

Heat milk, add condensed milk, cocoa powder, sugar, and vanilla essence. Freeze in molds, indulge in creamy chocolate delight

Image credits: Freepik

Pistachio Kulfi

Boil milk, add condensed milk, pistachio paste, cardamom, and saffron. Freeze in molds, garnish with chopped pistachios

Image credits: Freepik
