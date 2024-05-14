Ice-cream to Red meat: 5 foods you MUST avoid this Summer

Lifestyle
As summer approaches, it's crucial to make mindful food choices. Opt for lighter, hydrating options to stay energized and healthy in the heat
Rich desserts like ice cream can overwhelm digestion in summer. Opt for lighter treats like fruit sorbets to avoid discomfort and enjoy a refreshing sweetness without the heaviness
Fried snacks burden the system, especially in heat. Choose grilled or baked options to sidestep unhealthy fats and digestive strain, keeping your summer meals light and satisfying
Sweetened beverages contribute to dehydration, provide little nutrition. Hydrate with water or herbal teas instead to maintain energy levels and avoid the crash from excess sugars
Overindulging in red meat heightens health risks. Balance your summer grilling with plant-based alternatives like grilled veggies or seafood
Processed snacks pack in unhealthy fats and additives. Swap them for nutrient-rich choices like nuts or fruits to satisfy cravings while supporting overall well-being