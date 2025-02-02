Lifestyle

Basant Panchami 2025: What to offer Goddess Saraswati on THIS day

When is Basant Panchami 2025?

Due to differences of opinion, Basant Panchami will be celebrated on both February 2nd and 3rd. Goddess Saraswati is especially worshipped on this day.

5 Items to Include in the Puja

Including certain items in the Saraswati Puja on Basant Panchami brings auspicious results. These items are easily available.

Lotus Flower

Include a lotus flower, Goddess Saraswati's seat, in the puja. Keep it at your place of worship afterwards for blessings.

Pen

Offer a pen to Goddess Saraswati, the goddess of knowledge. Worship it with kumkum and rice. Carry it for success.

Peacock Feather

A peacock feather is considered auspicious as peacocks are associated with Saraswati. It brings prosperity.

Flute

Offer a flute to Saraswati, the goddess of music. Especially beneficial for those seeking success in music.

Saffron Rice or Kheer

Offer saffron rice or kheer to Goddess Saraswati, as yellow is significant. This brings auspicious results.

