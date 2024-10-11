Suffering from acidity? Cut THESE 6 foods from your diet now!

Lifestyle
It is best to avoid acidic fruits like oranges and lemons if you have acidity.
Avoid fried, fatty, and spicy foods. Instead, you can eat fiber-rich fruits and vegetables.
Dairy products like milk, tea, and butter can cause acidity in some people. Such people should avoid them as much as possible.
Peanuts and beans can cause acidity in some people. Identify and avoid such foods that increase acidity.
Pizza and pasta can cause acidity in some people. So avoid them.
Try to avoid pickles as much as possible. It can cause acidity in some people.
Before making changes to your diet, consult a health professional or nutritionist.