Suffering from acidity? Cut THESE 6 foods from your diet now!

1. Citrus Fruits

It is best to avoid acidic fruits like oranges and lemons if you have acidity.

2. Fried Foods

Avoid fried, fatty, and spicy foods. Instead, you can eat fiber-rich fruits and vegetables.

3. Dairy Products

Dairy products like milk, tea, and butter can cause acidity in some people. Such people should avoid them as much as possible.

4. Peanuts and beans

Peanuts and beans can cause acidity in some people. Identify and avoid such foods that increase acidity.

5. Pizza, Pasta

Pizza and pasta can cause acidity in some people. So avoid them.

6. Pickles

Try to avoid pickles as much as possible. It can cause acidity in some people.

Consult a doctor before!

Before making changes to your diet, consult a health professional or nutritionist.

