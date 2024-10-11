Lifestyle

Do you know water can also act as poison? Here's what Chanakya said

Water is essential for every living being to survive. There is no world without water. Two-thirds of the earth is water. One part land.

Image credits: adobe stock

When should you not drink water?

Chanakya is one of the greatest scholars. He has explained how drinking water at the wrong time can be harmful to health. Let's see what he said.

When to drink water

Drinking water is medicine for indigestion. Water gives strength to the elderly. A little water with food is like nectar. Drinking water immediately after eating is poison.

When is water medicine?

Drinking water is medicine for indigestion, i.e., when food is not digested. That is, the water you drink at this time is very good for the body.

Water is essential for the elderly

Elderly people should drink small amounts of water from time to time. This will give them physical strength. In old age, one should eat less and drink more water.

When does water become nectar?

You can drink a little water while eating, but not too much. The water we drink at this time becomes nectar for us.

When does water become poison?

According to Acharya Chanakya, one should not drink water immediately after eating. Doing so is poisonous. That is, it is harmful to health.

