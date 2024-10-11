Thyroid cancer symptoms: Don't ignore these warning signs

Health
The thyroid is a butterfly-shaped gland located in the neck, below the Adam's apple. Learn about some of the symptoms of thyroid cancer.
Pain, swelling, lumps in the front of the neck, and discomfort under the neck are key symptoms of thyroid cancer.
Changes in voice and difficulty swallowing can also indicate thyroid cancer.
A persistent cough, coughing up blood, may also be one of the symptoms.
Difficulty breathing can sometimes be a symptom of thyroid cancer.
Unexplained weight loss, nausea, and vomiting may also occur along with other symptoms.
Excessive fatigue can be a sign of thyroid cancer, along with other symptoms.
If you experience the above symptoms, consult a doctor. Do not attempt self-diagnosis.