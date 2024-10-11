Health

Thyroid cancer symptoms: Don't ignore these warning signs

The thyroid is a butterfly-shaped gland located in the neck, below the Adam's apple. Learn about some of the symptoms of thyroid cancer.

Image credits: Getty

Neck Pain, swelling, and lumps

Pain, swelling, lumps in the front of the neck, and discomfort under the neck are key symptoms of thyroid cancer.

Image credits: Getty

Voice changes, difficulty swallowing

Changes in voice and difficulty swallowing can also indicate thyroid cancer.

Image credits: Getty

Persistent cough

A persistent cough, coughing up blood, may also be one of the symptoms.

Image credits: Getty

Difficulty breathing

Difficulty breathing can sometimes be a symptom of thyroid cancer.

Image credits: Getty

Unexplained weight loss

Unexplained weight loss, nausea, and vomiting may also occur along with other symptoms.

Image credits: Getty

Excessive fatigue

Excessive fatigue can be a sign of thyroid cancer, along with other symptoms.

Image credits: Getty

Important Note:

If you experience the above symptoms, consult a doctor. Do not attempt self-diagnosis. 

Image credits: Getty
