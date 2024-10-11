Lifestyle
According to Chanakya Niti, those who stand by you and help you during illness are your true friends and well-wishers.
Everyone experiences grief and sorrow at some point in their lives. However, according to Acharya Chanakya, the one who stands by you during times of sorrow is a true friend.
Acharya Chanakya says that a true friend is one who stands by you when you face hardship and famine, even when you have nothing to eat.
When you face your enemy, a true friend is one who does not abandon you but stands by your side.
When you are entangled in problems like litigation or court cases, those who stand by you and support you are your true well-wishers.
Acharya Chanakya says that a true friend is one who does not leave you alone when someone in your family passes away but works for you during that time.