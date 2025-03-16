Heavy Work Pink Sharara Suit: Add Glamour to Your Festive Fashion

Lifestyle
Sharara suits are quite popular these days along with simple suits. This suit features heavy work on the Sharara with small mirrors.
Heavy work suits are most preferred during festivals. This suit's kurta has a heavy yoke made with silver threads and booties all over.
This silk Sharara suit features stunning silver thread work. It has a large yoke and exquisite work all over the kurta and Gota Patti work.
Printed work Sharara suits are also quite popular. Young girls prefer this type of suit. It features a frock-style high neck kurta.
A net Sharara suit with Gota Patti work is most in demand. This suit features exquisite Gota Patti work, with vines made on the Sharara.
Bandhani print Sharara suits are in high demand these days. The kurta has golden zari work at the bottom. Young girls can carry it.
Heavy golden work Sharara suits are most in demand. The kurta of this suit has intricate work with golden zari threads.
