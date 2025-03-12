Lifestyle

Stylish & Comfy: 7 Footwear Styles for Holi Festival Celebration

1. Jute Work Footwear

Everyone wants strong and comfortable footwear while playing Holi. In such a situation, you can wear footwear with colorful jute threads.

2. Embroidery Footwear

Embroidered footwear can also be worn on the occasion of Holi. It has large designs embroidered with different colored threads, featuring leaf and flower designs.

3. Printed Footwear

Printed footwear can also be worn while playing Holi. They look quite stylish and are also comfortable. They feature different printed designs.

4. Pearl Work Footwear

Pearl work footwear can also be carried. This footwear has red-peacock colored silk threads, along with colorful pearls. This gives it a completely different look.

5. Colorful Footwear

You can also style colorful footwear on Holi. This footwear has beautiful designs made of pink, yellow, blue, and green colored silk threads. These footwear look quite stylish.

6. Sequin Work Footwear

You can also wear footwear with fine sequin work. It has designs made of sequins along with small pearls. This footwear will look very beautiful on the feet.

7. Mirror Work Footwear

Mirror work footwear also looks quite stylish. This footwear has mirrors attached with threads of different colors, along with fine pearls.

