Lifestyle
Every woman owns gold earrings. If you are also looking for heavy earrings, then you can opt for these latest designs.
These gold long earrings feature a unique peacock feather chain design with stones set in the chain, offering a distinctive and elegant look.
Green stone is very much liked these days. You can get it made on Jadau design. At the same time, if the budget is less, then you will also find artificial earrings like these.
Temple jewelry never goes out of trend. You choose it on Jhumki pattern. Where the design of God is made with peacock design. Pearl tassel is attached at the bottom.
Chandbalis are a favorite of girls. This time choose it in gold instead of artificial. This is looking very cute. These earrings are heavy so you won't even need a necklace.
These gold earrings crafted in betel leaf design are also looking very lovely. Where a large design has been given in the middle. If you like to wear big earrings then choose it.
These stone gold earrings prepared in leaf pattern are looking lovely. If you like to wear heavy earrings then you can buy similar designs from jewelry shop.