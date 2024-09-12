UK to Australia: 7 Nations where Indians can purchase property

Lifestyle
Real estate investments are allowed under the Golden Visa. Two important cities are Barcelona and Madrid.
Portugal offers a Golden Visa scheme for the acquisition of real estate. Lisbon and Porto are two popular locations.
Indians cannot own land directly but can purchase condos. For land, options usually involve partnerships or long-term leases.
Indians in Sydney and Melbourne can purchase real estate, but they must obtain FIRB approval. Applicable regulations cover foreign ownership.
Real estate investments are possible in Toronto, Vancouver, and Montreal. Local rules and charges apply to purchases from abroad.
Acquiring real estate is allowed; popular destinations include Birmingham, Manchester, and London. Foreign nationals purchasing must pay additional taxes.
There are very few restrictions on Indians' ability to purchase both residential and commercial real estate. Florida, New York, and California are among the well-known cities.