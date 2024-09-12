Lifestyle

UK to Australia: 7 Nations where Indians can purchase property

Image credits: Freepik

Spain

Real estate investments are allowed under the Golden Visa. Two important cities are Barcelona and Madrid.

 

Image credits: Freepik

Portugal

Portugal offers a Golden Visa scheme for the acquisition of real estate. Lisbon and Porto are two popular locations.

 

Image credits: Freepik

Thailand

Indians cannot own land directly but can purchase condos. For land, options usually involve partnerships or long-term leases.

Image credits: Freepik

Australia

Indians in Sydney and Melbourne can purchase real estate, but they must obtain FIRB approval. Applicable regulations cover foreign ownership.

 

Image credits: Freepik

Canada

Real estate investments are possible in Toronto, Vancouver, and Montreal. Local rules and charges apply to purchases from abroad.

 

Image credits: Freepik

United Kingdom

Acquiring real estate is allowed; popular destinations include Birmingham, Manchester, and London. Foreign nationals purchasing must pay additional taxes.

 

Image credits: stockphoto

United States

There are very few restrictions on Indians' ability to purchase both residential and commercial real estate. Florida, New York, and California are among the well-known cities.

Image credits: Getty
Find Next One