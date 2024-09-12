World Dolphin Day: Know date, history and significance

Lifestyle
Celebrated on September 12 each year, World Dolphin Day shines a light on the importance of dolphins in marine ecosystems. This day aims to raise awareness
World Dolphin Day was established by environmentalists, marine organizations to advocate for dolphin protection. It highlights decades of efforts to save dolphins from extinction
Dolphins are crucial to marine ecosystems, playing a key role in maintaining ocean health. As predators, they help control the fish population and keep the balance
Dolphins face numerous threats, including pollution, accidental entanglement in fishing nets, and illegal hunting. Their habitats are also endangered
Many conservation organizations globally work to protect dolphins through marine protection laws, rescue missions, and educational programs
Dolphins have long shared a close relationship with humans due to their intelligence and playful nature. They are used in therapeutic activities