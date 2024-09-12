Lifestyle

World Dolphin Day: Know date, history and significance

Celebrated on September 12 each year, World Dolphin Day shines a light on the importance of dolphins in marine ecosystems. This day aims to raise awareness

Image credits: Pixabay

World Dolphin Day Date

World Dolphin Day is celebrated globally on September 12. This day focuses on the conservation of dolphins and draws attention to the threats they face

Image credits: Pixabay

The History Behind World Dolphin Day

World Dolphin Day was established by environmentalists, marine organizations to advocate for dolphin protection. It highlights decades of efforts to save dolphins from extinction 

Image credits: Pexels

Dolphins as Key Marine Species

Dolphins are crucial to marine ecosystems, playing a key role in maintaining ocean health. As predators, they help control the fish population and keep the balance

Image credits: Pixabay

Threats Faced by Dolphins

Dolphins face numerous threats, including pollution, accidental entanglement in fishing nets, and illegal hunting. Their habitats are also endangered

Image credits: Pixabay

Conservation Efforts for Dolphins

Many conservation organizations globally work to protect dolphins through marine protection laws, rescue missions, and educational programs

Image credits: Pixabay

Dolphins and Human Connection

Dolphins have long shared a close relationship with humans due to their intelligence and playful nature. They are used in therapeutic activities

Image credits: Pixabay
