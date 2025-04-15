English

Mrunal Thakur 7 western outfit looks to try

lifestyle Apr 15 2025
Author: Srishti ms Image Credits:instagram
1.Slit cut long dress

If you want to look stylish and hot like Mrunal Thakur, you can try her style. Style a deep neck leg-cut hot dress at a night party. All eyes will be on you.

2. Short outfit

Young girls nowadays prefer to carry short outfits more. They feel comfortable in this type of dress. Short dresses of many colors and styles are available in the market. 

3. Backless dress

If you have a plan to go to parties or outings with friends, then you can style a backless dress. You will look great in this stylish black backless dress.

4. Bodycon gown

You can also wear a bodycon shimmery gown to parties. This gown resting on thin straps will make your look absolutely glamorous. 

5. Stylish Shimmer Gown

You can also upgrade your look by wearing a stylish shimmer gown. Your figure will also look classy in a black leg-cut gown. You can wear this type of gown at a night party.

6. Shiny dress

Young girls mostly like to carry shiny dresses in night parties. This silver pink shiny gown has a deep round neck. Styling it will make your look great. 

7. Off shoulder outfit

Off-shoulder fitted outfits will also look great on you. You can wear this dark-colored gown to a night party with friends. Both your figure and look will be amazing in this gown.

