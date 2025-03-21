Lifestyle
2 cups cold milk, 1.5 tablespoons instant coffee powder, 2 tablespoons sugar, 4-5 ice cubes.
2 tablespoons cold water, 1/4 cup fresh cream, 1 scoop vanilla ice cream, chocolate syrup.
In a bowl, add instant coffee powder, sugar and 2 tablespoons of cold water. Beat it with a beater or hand blender for 3-4 minutes until it becomes light and frothy.
In a blender, add cold milk, ice cubes, frothy coffee paste and fresh cream.
Blend the coffee in it for 30-40 seconds or until the froth is well formed. You can also add vanilla ice cream to it for a creamier texture.
Create a design by putting chocolate syrup on the edges of the serving glass. Now pour the prepared frothy cold coffee into the glass.
Sprinkle some coffee powder or chocolate grating on top. Add a straw and immediately enjoy the cold cafe-style creamy cold coffee.
Beat the coffee and sugar well. Use full cream milk for a creamier texture. Also add caramel or chocolate syrup for flavor.
