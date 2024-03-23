Lifestyle

7 budget-friendly international countries to visit THIS summers

1. Maldives:

Escape to pristine beaches and waters of the Maldives. Indulge in luxurious overwater bungalows, snorkel with vibrant marine life, and unwind amidst the serene island paradise.

2. Bali, Indonesia:

Known for stunning beaches, rice terraces, and vibrant culture. Immerse yourself in spiritual vibes of Ubud, surf the legendary waves of Kuta, and unwind in luxurious beachfront.

3. Sri Lanka:

Explore the historic city of Kandy, hike through the scenic hill country, and encounter majestic elephants in the wild.

4. Nepal

Trek to the base camp of Mount Everest, explore the medieval city of Kathmandu, and experience the warm hospitality of the Nepalese people.

5. Singapore:

Explore the futuristic Gardens by the Bay, shop till you drop on Orchard Road, and savor the flavors of Singapore's hawker centers.

6. Malaysia

Explore the vibrant streets of Kuala Lumpur, trek through the ancient rainforests of Taman Negara, and relax on the stunning beaches of Langkawi.

7. Dubai, UAE:

Soak in panoramic views from the iconic Burj Khalifa, explore the vibrant souks of Old Dubai, and indulge in thrilling desert safaris.

