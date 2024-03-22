Foods items you must never consume on empty stomach

Lifestyle
Spicy foods can trigger stomach acid production and aggravate conditions like acid reflux and gastritis when consumed on an empty stomach.
Drinking alcohol on an empty stomach increases the risk of irritation and liver damage.
Drinking coffee on an empty stomach can stimulate acid production in the stomach, leading to acidity, indigestion, and discomfort.
Citrus fruits like oranges, grapefruits, and lemons are acidic and can irritate when consumed on an empty stomach. They may lead to acid reflux for some individuals.
Certain medications, such as non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) or antibiotics, can irritate the stomach lining when taken on an empty stomach.