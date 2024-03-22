Lifestyle

Foods items you must never consume on empty stomach

Image credits: Freepik

Spicy foods

Spicy foods can trigger stomach acid production and aggravate conditions like acid reflux and gastritis when consumed on an empty stomach. 

Image credits: Freepik

Alcohol:

 Drinking alcohol on an empty stomach increases the risk of irritation and liver damage.
 

Image credits: X- Freepik

Coffee:

Drinking coffee on an empty stomach can stimulate acid production in the stomach, leading to acidity, indigestion, and discomfort. 
 

Image credits: social media

Citrus Fruits

 Citrus fruits like oranges, grapefruits, and lemons are acidic and can irritate when consumed on an empty stomach. They may lead to acid reflux for some individuals.
 

Image credits: Getty

Medications:

Certain medications, such as non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) or antibiotics, can irritate the stomach lining when taken on an empty stomach.

Image credits: Freepik
