Holi 2024: 7 effective home remedies to remove colors from skin & hair

Massage a generous amount of coconut oil onto your skin before bathing to loosen the color pigments. Rinse off with lukewarm water and gently pat dry for soft and supple skin.
Apply a thick layer of curd to the colored areas and let it sit for 15-20 minutes. Rinse off with water and reveal soft, glowing skin.
Apply fresh aloe vera gel to the colored areas and leave it on for 20-30 minutes before rinsing off with water. Enjoy hydrated and rejuvenated skin.
Massage warm olive oil onto your hair and scalp, focusing on the colored areas. Cover it with shower cap and leave it on for at least an hour. Wash your hair with a mild shampoo.
Apple cider vinegar helps restore the pH balance of the scalp, remove residue, and impart shine to your hair, leaving it clean and color-free.
Make a paste using besan, turmeric, and water, and gently massage it onto your skin in circular motions. It will slough off dead skin cells and stubborn color pigments.
Squeeze fresh lemon juice onto a cotton pad and gently dab it onto the colored areas. Leave it on for a few minutes before rinsing off with water.