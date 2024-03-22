7 South India's top safari destinations and wildlife reserves

Lifestyle
Spread across the picturesque Western Ghats, the park is also home to elephants, leopards, deer, and a variety of bird species.
Embark on a boat safari along the serene Periyar Lake to spot elephants, sambar deer, wild boar, and even elusive tigers amidst the dense forests and lush vegetation.
Situated in Tamil Nadu, explore the park on a jeep safari or elephant safari to encounter wildlife such as Indian elephants, gaurs, sloth bears, and leopards.
Traverse through the dense forests and grassy plains on a safari to spot majestic animals like tigers, leopards, elephants, and wild dogs in their natural habitat.
Nestled amidst the mist-clad hills of Wayanad in Kerala, embark on a guided safari to explore the sanctuary's lush greenery and spot animals such as Indian bison, among others.
Spread across Tamil Nadu and Kerala, take a safari through the dense forests and grasslands to encounter tigers, leopards, elephants, and endemic bird species.
Tucked away in Kerala, explore the park on a guided trek or safari to witness rare species such as lion-tailed macaques, Nilgiri langurs, and Malabar giant squirrels.