7 South India's top safari destinations and wildlife reserves

Image credits: Freepik

1. Bandipur National Park and Tiger Reserve:

Spread across the picturesque Western Ghats, the park is also home to elephants, leopards, deer, and a variety of bird species.

Image credits: Pexels

2. Periyar Wildlife Sanctuary:

Embark on a boat safari along the serene Periyar Lake to spot elephants, sambar deer, wild boar, and even elusive tigers amidst the dense forests and lush vegetation.

Image credits: Pexels

3. Mudumalai National Park:

 

Situated in Tamil Nadu, explore the park on a jeep safari or elephant safari to encounter wildlife such as Indian elephants, gaurs, sloth bears, and leopards.

Image credits: Getty

4. Nagarhole National Park:

Traverse through the dense forests and grassy plains on a safari to spot majestic animals like tigers, leopards, elephants, and wild dogs in their natural habitat.

Image credits: X-Parimal Nathwani

5. Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary:

Nestled amidst the mist-clad hills of Wayanad in Kerala, embark on a guided safari to explore the sanctuary's lush greenery and spot animals such as Indian bison, among others.

Image credits: Instagram

6. Anamalai Tiger Reserve:

Spread across Tamil Nadu and Kerala, take a safari through the dense forests and grasslands to encounter tigers, leopards, elephants, and endemic bird species.

Image credits: Karnataka Tourism

7. Silent Valley National Park:

Tucked away in Kerala, explore the park on a guided trek or safari to witness rare species such as lion-tailed macaques, Nilgiri langurs, and Malabar giant squirrels.

Image credits: Freepik
