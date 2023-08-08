Squats to lunges: 8 must-try exercises for sexy, toned legs

Lifestyle
A classic yet indispensable exercise, squats engage your quadriceps, hamstrings, and glutes.
Lunges target multiple leg muscles while enhancing balance and stability.
Step onto a platform with one leg, then bring the other leg up, and step back down.
Not just for your back, deadlifts engage your entire lower body.
Stand a few feet away from a bench and place one foot behind you on the bench; lunge with your front foot.
Use a calf raise machine or simply stand on the edge of a step or platform, rise onto your toes, and lower back down.
Press your back against a wall and slide down as if sitting in an imaginary chair.
This exercise targets your quadriceps, hamstrings, and glutes with controlled resistance.