Squats to lunges: 8 must-try exercises for sexy, toned legs

1. Squats

A classic yet indispensable exercise, squats engage your quadriceps, hamstrings, and glutes.

2. Lunges

Lunges target multiple leg muscles while enhancing balance and stability.

3. Step-ups

Step onto a platform with one leg, then bring the other leg up, and step back down.

4. Deadlifts

Not just for your back, deadlifts engage your entire lower body.

5. Bulgarian Split Squats

Stand a few feet away from a bench and place one foot behind you on the bench; lunge with your front foot.

6. Calf Raises

Use a calf raise machine or simply stand on the edge of a step or platform, rise onto your toes, and lower back down.

7. Wall Sits

Press your back against a wall and slide down as if sitting in an imaginary chair.

8. Leg Press

This exercise targets your quadriceps, hamstrings, and glutes with controlled resistance.

