Momo to Thukpa: 7 MUST try street foods when in Darjeeling

Momo to Thukpa, Darjeeling's culinary journey delights with Shaphalay, Churpee, Kakrako achar, Gundruk, and Sael Roti, showcases diverse flavors and traditions

Image credits: Instagram

Momo

Steamed dumplings filled with ingredients like vegetablesor meat, served with spicy dipping sauces, they are a must-try street food when in Darjeeling

Image credits: Instagram

Thukpa

This noodle soup is perfect for the region's chilly weather. Made with a savory broth, vegetables, and choice of meat, it's a wholesome and comforting dish that warms body and soul

Image credits: Instagram

Shaphalay

Similar to momos are a fried bread stuffed with savory fillings. Crispy on the outside and soft on the inside, they are often enjoyed with a side of dipping sauces

Image credits: Instagram

Churpee

Churpee is a type of hardened yak cheese that can be chewed. It's not only a tasty snack but also a traditional way to sustain energy during long treks or journeys

Image credits: Instagram

Kakrako Achar

Tangy and spicy tomato pickle is a popular condiment in Darjeeling. Made with local ingredients and a blend of spices, it adds a burst of flavor to your meals

Image credits: Instagram

Gundruk

Traditional fermented leafy green vegetable dish, gundruk is rich in flavor and nutrition. It's often used in soups, stews, or curries 

Image credits: Instagram

Sael Roti

Crispy, ring-shaped fried bread. Served with various accompaniments like vegetables, pickles, or yogurt, it's a delightful street food that's both crispy and satisfying

Image credits: Instagram
