Momo to Thukpa: 7 MUST try street foods when in Darjeeling

Momo to Thukpa, Darjeeling's culinary journey delights with Shaphalay, Churpee, Kakrako achar, Gundruk, and Sael Roti, showcases diverse flavors and traditions
Steamed dumplings filled with ingredients like vegetablesor meat, served with spicy dipping sauces, they are a must-try street food when in Darjeeling
This noodle soup is perfect for the region's chilly weather. Made with a savory broth, vegetables, and choice of meat, it's a wholesome and comforting dish that warms body and soul
Similar to momos are a fried bread stuffed with savory fillings. Crispy on the outside and soft on the inside, they are often enjoyed with a side of dipping sauces
Churpee is a type of hardened yak cheese that can be chewed. It's not only a tasty snack but also a traditional way to sustain energy during long treks or journeys
Tangy and spicy tomato pickle is a popular condiment in Darjeeling. Made with local ingredients and a blend of spices, it adds a burst of flavor to your meals
Traditional fermented leafy green vegetable dish, gundruk is rich in flavor and nutrition. It's often used in soups, stews, or curries
Crispy, ring-shaped fried bread. Served with various accompaniments like vegetables, pickles, or yogurt, it's a delightful street food that's both crispy and satisfying