Hundru to Dassam: 7 mesmerizing waterfalls of Jharkhand

Jharkhand's scenic beauty shines through its captivating waterfalls, including Hundru, Dassam, Jonha, and more, offering nature lovers a serene escape
Hundru Falls is one of the most famous waterfalls in Jharkhand. It cascades down from a height of about 98 meters (322 feet) and is surrounded by lush greenery
This waterfall is situated near Ranchi. It is a powerful cascade that drops from a height of approximately 44 meters (144 feet) and is surrounded by dense forests
Jonha Falls is located on the outskirts of Ranchi. The waterfall drops from a height of around 43 meters (141 feet) and is known for its serene and picturesque surroundings.
Situated near Khunti is a collection of five different waterfalls that merge to form a single stream. It is a beautiful natural site surrounded by hills and forests.
Located in the Betla National Park, Hirni Falls is a scenic waterfall surrounded by dense vegetation. It is a popular destination for nature enthusiasts and wildlife lovers
Situated in Netarhat, Sita Falls is known for its picturesque beauty and tranquil atmosphere. The waterfall is named after Sita, the legendary character of Sita from Ramayana
This waterfall is situated near the Netarhat plateau and offers stunning views as water cascades down from a height of around 35 meters (115 feet)