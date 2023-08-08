Chakli to Bhakarwadi: 6 popular crunchy snacks of India

Lifestyle
Chakli is a spiral-shaped snack made with urad dal and is popular in India. Here are 6 popular crunchy snacks of India.
Whole wheat flour with cumin, sesame or fenugreek, is used in making a thin papad-like-crusty snack called khakhra.
Chickpea flour, with spices, is used to make a thin, crispy noodle-shaped snack.
Whole wheat flour mixed with cumin and ajwain, gets used to make flaky and rounded mathris.
Namak Pare is a salty flour-based snack in the shape of crisp diamonds.
Bhakarwadi is spiral shape snack with a filling of gram flour, tamarind and spices.