Chakli to Bhakarwadi: 6 popular crunchy snacks of India

Chakli is a spiral-shaped snack made with urad dal and is popular in India. Here are 6 popular crunchy snacks of India.

Khakhra

Whole wheat flour with cumin, sesame or fenugreek, is used in making a thin papad-like-crusty snack called khakhra.

Sev

Chickpea flour, with spices, is used to make a thin, crispy noodle-shaped snack.

Mathri

Whole wheat flour mixed with cumin and ajwain, gets used to make flaky and rounded mathris.

Namak Pare

Namak Pare is a salty flour-based snack in the shape of crisp diamonds.

Bhakarwadi

Bhakarwadi is spiral shape snack with a filling of gram flour, tamarind and spices.

