Spotted: Ayushmann Khurrana to Ananya Pandey; celebs exude glamour

Prominent celebrities such as Ayushmann Khurrana, Ananya Pandey, Malaika Arora were spotted in the city looking all stylish in their fashionable apparels.

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Ananya Pandey

Ananya Pandey was spotted at the airport in a simple outfit with beige cardigan and jeans.

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora radiate glamour in stylish white shirt paired with tight fitted jeans and black boots.

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi Sinha was papped at the airport donning winter outfit with black high neck and black pants.

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Manushi Chillar

Manushi Chillar was spotted outside the gym looking all ravishing even in simple gym outfit.

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Jackky Bhagani

Jackky Bhagani was papped at the airport looking all stylish in blue jacket and jeans complemented with glasses

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Ayushman Khuranna

Ayushman Khuranna was spotted with family at the airport. He looked dapper in black printed tees paired with jacket.

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Nimrat Kaur

Nimrat Kaur was papped at carter road in Mumbai going for a morning walk in comfortable outfit.Nimrat Kaur

Image credits: Varinder Chawla
