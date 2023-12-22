6 drawbacks of eating protein bars

Lifestyle
Some protein bars can contain high amounts of added sugars, which may contribute to excessive calorie intake and spike blood sugar levels.
Protein bars might be calorically dense, leading to overconsumption of calories if not considered as part of the overall diet.
Certain protein bars may contain artificial additives, preservatives, or sweeteners, which might not align with everyone's dietary preferences and cause digestive discomfort.
Not all protein bars are created equal. Some might lack essential nutrients and fiber found in whole foods, leading to potential nutrient deficiencies.
Some protein bars contain sugar alcohols or high fiber content, which can cause digestive discomfort like bloating, gas, or diarrhea in sensitive individuals.
Regularly consuming protein bars can be expensive compared to whole foods, potentially impacting the grocery budget over time.