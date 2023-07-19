Masala Chai to Khichdi: 7 comfort Indian foods to enjoy during monsoon

Lifestyle
A steaming cup of aromatic masala chai or ginger tea is the perfect companion to enjoy the rainy weather.
These deep-fried fritters, made with gram flour and various vegetables like onions, potatoes, or spinach, are a monsoon staple in Indian households.
A comforting bowl of khichdi can instantly lift your spirits on a gloomy monsoon day. It's not only easy to prepare but easy on the stomach too.
Roasted or steamed corn kernels tossed with a medley of spices and a squeeze of lime create a delightful treat during monsoons.
Another monsoon favorite, samosas are crispy and flavorful triangular pastries filled with spiced potatoes, peas, or minced meat.
The rich and comforting flavors of this North Indian delight make it a go-to choice during the rainy season.
This sweet, crispy, and syrupy dessert is a monsoon favorite across India. Enjoy it hot with a cup of milk or as it is for a delightful indulgence.