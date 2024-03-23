South India: 7 reasons why you should visit with family

Lifestyle
Explore the serene backwaters of Kerala, trek through the Western Ghats, or relax on the pristine beaches of Goa and Karnataka.
From the majestic temples of Tamil Nadu to the intricately carved sculptures of Karnataka, every corner of South India is steeped in history and culture.
Experience inner peace and tranquility at the temples of Madurai, the ashrams of Rishikesh, or the sacred hills of Tirupati.
Treat yourself to rejuvenating Ayurvedic massages, herbal therapies, and wellness retreats amidst the serene surroundings of Kerala and Karnataka.
Spot majestic tigers in the forests of Bandipur, encounter elephants in the Nilgiris, or go birdwatching in the wetlands of Kerala.
From the mouth-watering dosas and idlis of Karnataka to the flavorful biryanis and seafood curries of Kerala, South Indian cuisine is a gastronomic delight.
Immerse yourself in the vibrant culture of South India by participating in traditional dance and music performances, attending local festivals, or exploring crafts and textiles.